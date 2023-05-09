Wives, learn from your husbands’ side chick — Prophet Ritabbi

Prophet Ritabbi has encouraged women with unfaithful husbands to seek advice from their side chicks on maintaining them.

He stated that this was a better method than arguing with them. The preacher suggested in a viral social media video that a “wise” lady would seek advice on what her husband enjoys from the side chick rather than confronting her.

He claimed that if the side chick is a God-fearing lady, she will assist the woman by informing her what her husband is interested in.

“‘ Fighting your husband’s side chick is making him get a better one than the one you are fighting.

‘What do you do to my husband that he succumbs in this way?’ says…