Buhari extends London stay by one week

The Presidency has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who it said has started attending to him.

A statement issued late on Tuesday night by presidential spokesman, Adesina, said:

“The Specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.”

President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll last Saturday.

