Capital punishment reappraised, as court jails two to death in Delta over conspiracy, robbery

The Effurun High Court I, in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State has convicted and sentenced two men, Emmanuel Ruekpe and Peter Okoro, to death by hanging on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

The court, which was presided over by Justice E. I Oritsejafor, delivered its judgment on April 25..

The two defendants, according to the nominal complainant, Mr Ode Odera Gabriel, boarded his bike on September 24, 2016 at Otu-Jeremi junction and said that they were going to Owhawa town of which he charged them the sum of ₦400 and they agreed to pay.

In the course of the journey, he said the 2nd defendant, after he came out of a compound at Oghoir in Udu Local Government…