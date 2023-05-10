Court set aside judgment restraining Oloja of Epe

A Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has set aside the judgment of the State High Court, which restricted the Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun from adjudicating over a parcel of land in Alakaba area in Epe Kingdom.

Justice A. J. Bashua of the State High Court had declared in a judgment delivered in a suit delineated EPD/017LM/2016 on September 22, 2021, that the claimants who instituted the suit against the monarch and others are entitled to the Certificate of Occupancy on the land situate and being along Ijebu-Ode Road, at Ita-Marun, Epe covered by survey plan dated the 7th of November 1927.

But in a unanimous decision, the three man panel led by Justice Abdulai Mahmud Bayero ruled…