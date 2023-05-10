Flood Disaster: Jigawa signs MoU with Dutch experts to end menace

THE Jigawa state government has entered into an agreement with the Netherlands on an annual flood disaster prevention and control in the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune online in Dutse JIgawa state capital, by the commissioner of special duties, Mr Auwql D Sankara, who said the signing ceremony was held at the Nigerian Embassy in Hague Netherland where Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of the state signed on behalf of the state government.

The statement stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the flood prevention and protection experts, KWT and AVECO DE BONDT of Netherlands and the JIgawa state government is…