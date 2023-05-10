Insecurity: Seven Northwest Security directors meet in Kaduna

The Directors of State Security in the Northwest are currently holding a three days conference in Kaduna as part of efforts to end the insecurity bedevilling the zone.

Recall the seven Northwest states comprising Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa and Kaduna have been enmeshed in security breaches over the past decade.

In the past ten years banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, armed conflicts, herders/ Fulani crisis etc have taken centre stage. Piqued by these menaces the Directorate of State Security directed collaboration among the states in the zone since they have the same security challenges.

In his opening remarks, the Chief host and Director, DSS, Kaduna State Command, Mr….