Obi backs Atiku on request for live broadcast

The Labour Party (LP) and its Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi have thrown their support to the request by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for live broadcast of the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja.

Counsel to the Labour Party and its Presidential candidate, Dr Livy Uzuokwu (SAN) made this known on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen after the court had adjourned the pre-hearing session in their petition challenging the election of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to May 17.

Uzoukwu said it has become imperative to have the proceedings covered so…