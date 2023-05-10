Senate mourns 47 victims of Benue attack

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday observed a minute silence to mourn 47 persons killed in Benue State by suspected killer herdsmen on April 6, 2023.

This follows a motion presented by Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) calling the attention of his colleagues to the siege in Benue South Communities by suspected herdsmen who have unleashed mayhem in the senatorial district.

Coming under orders 42 (personal explanation) the lawmaker said the onslaught of the 6th April, 2023 in Umogidi of Otukpo Local Government Area took over 47 lives including a 33-year-old son of the current council chairman of the local government area, Hon. Bako Ejeh.

The Benue lawmaker lamented that series of attacks…