United Nigeria Airline to commence regional flight before 2023 ends – Official

The Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of United Nigeria Airline, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, has revealed that the Airline would commence African wide flight before the end of 2023.
Okonkwo said all necessary documents and approval have been made and the Organisation has commenced engagements with the Civil Aviation Authority of various African countries for final approval.
Addressing journalists at the United Nigeria Airlines Station Managers Retreat, Okonkwo said commencing regional flight is a process and the Airline is following it step by step to achieve it before the end of the year.
“It is a reality that is going to happen very soon. In keeping with our strategy, we started…
Source: Nigerian Tribune