We’re not happy with Supreme Court verdict — Osun APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted to supreme court verdict which affirmed Governor Ademola Adeleke, as winner of July 16, 2022.

According to a statement signed by Tajudeen Lawal, the acting Chairman of the party on Tuesday in Osogbo, the party said “even though we are not happy with the judicial decision”, the Supreme Court decisions were final, which could not be challenged in any other court of the land.

He said that as a democratic political body that solely believed in the rule of law, there was no way the party could fault the judgment of the Supreme Court as the highest court in the land.

“While we are congratulating the beneficiary of…