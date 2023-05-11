ABUAD medical students recount their experiences in Johns Hopkins Hospital, USA

When the tripartite partnership agreement among Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Little-by-Little Foundation and Johns Hopkins Hospital, USA, was signed for the elective clinical posting of selected ABUAD medical students at an elaborate ceremony on the serene campus of the 13-year-old university in the heartland of Ado-Ekiti, South-West, Nigeria on January 10, 2023, it was crystal clear that a new chapter in the clinical training of medical students has been opened.

The first of its kind in this clime, the elective clinical training will expose beneficiaries to world-class training in one of the best Teaching Hospitals in the world, John Hopkins Hospital, USA.

Ninety-four days…