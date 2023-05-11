Controversy trails selection of OAUTHC chief medical director

There is palpable anger, anxiety, mistrust and growing discontent between the management board of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) in Ile-Ife, Osun State and members of the hospital community, especially the body of senior doctors of the institution.

This is a fallout from the short listing process carried out by the establishment sub-committee of the board a couple of weeks earlier for the appointment of a substantive chief medical director for the hospital, where a number of frontliners believed that they were schemed out of the race for the top post.

Chairman of the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria, OAUTHC chapter, the umbrella…