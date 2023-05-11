Demolition of 13 houses at Runview Estate is for international standards best practices —FAAN MD

Captain Rabiu Yadudu is the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on whose shoulder rests the responsibility of managing and protecting the airports across the country. In this interview with aviation journalists, he spoke on sundry issues including the recent demolition of some houses around the airport and the invasion of some airports by the unions. Shola Adekola presents excerpts

W HAT do you make of the recent NLC assault on aviation industry?

It is very disappointing, especially given the fact that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) acted in clear disregard with impunity. They wrote to us that their people in aviation should come and picket the Lagos…