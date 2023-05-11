FG awards reconstruction of Tegina-Kontagora road, Niger gov reacts

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has said that the Federal Government has awarded the reconstruction of the Tegina-Kontagora road to the contractor.

Governor Sani Bello made this known when he was in the company of the Governor-elect, Umar Mohammed Bago, who received the executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kontagora led by the Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Umaru Kawo on a congratulatory visit, at the Government House, Minna.

The Governor who was excited about the award of the contract from Tegina to Kontagora, however, expressed displeasure over the delay by the contractor in mobilizing to site for the Minna to Tegina reconstruction work that had earlier been…