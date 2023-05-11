Making sense of Lagos State’s electric bus venture

On Sunday, April 30, the Lagos State government announced the launch of a number of electric buses into its public transportation fleet; the first of its kind by a government in Nigeria.

This is what the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, wrote on Twitter about it. “I am excited to announce the first set of electric buses in the Lagos Mass Transit Master Plan as part of our increased effort to modernise every sector of Lagos. Thanks to our partnership with @Oando_PLC, Lagosians can expect a cleaner and greener public transportation system.

“With the ability to travel 280km at full charge, taking into account our unique travel times in Lagos, our electric buses are a…