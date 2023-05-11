My father impregnated me, aborted pregnancy  — victim recounts as suspect arrested in Kogi Separato

A 41-year-old father has been arrested by Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kogi Command, for allegedly defiling his 16-year old daughter.

Speaking after parading the suspect at NSCDC Command Headquarters, Lokoja, the state’s Commandant, Ahmad Gandi, said the command received a complaint lodged by an NGO on May 5.

According to him, the complaint was lodged on a case of defilement, rape and incest in which the suspect is a biological father of the victim.

The Commandant said that the abusive act was on for three years from 2020 to 2023, since when the victim was 16 years old.

Gandi said that the younger sister to the victim advised her that they should either commit suicide…