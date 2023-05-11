Police kill five IPOB, ESN members in Anambra, recover rocket launchers, AK47 rifles, charms

The Anambra State Police Operatives, have neutralized five criminal suspects allegedly belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday night.

The CP said, “By 3 pm (Wednesday) joint security forces in a village, Akwaihedi, Nnewi south, a border town between Imo and Anambra State accosted a deadly gang of five operating on motorbikes suspected to be members of proscribed Indigenous People of Brafia (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) who were en route to Anambra for a planned attack/operation.

“The operatives engaged the assailants,…