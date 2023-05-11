TETFund donates 2,253 textbooks to colleges of education

A total of 2253 textbooks made up of 12 titles, sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), have been distributed to public federal and state colleges of education in the country.

The books were written by scholars of the Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE)

At the book distribution during the 25th Conference of the Nigerian Academy of Education in Abuja, the executive secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, said TETFund would continue to support the production of vital textbooks for use in public tertiary institutions.

Echono said TETFund would sustain the partnership with the Nigerian Academy of Education, which he described as the mother of all academics in the country whose…