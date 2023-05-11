Tinubu will not marginalise any part of Nigeria – Sen Adeyeye

National Coordinator of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, has promised that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will not marginalise any section of the country whether they vote for him or not.

Adeyeye, who was a former spokesperson for the 9th Senate, gave the assurance while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

The Afenifere chieftain said Tinubu had no reason to marginalise any part of the country because he won his election convincingly across the country.

He explained that the President-elect had the constitutional requirements in five out of the six geopolitical zones cutting across 31 out of the 36 states of the Federation.

He said, “This shows a big…