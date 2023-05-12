Ala Resort will impact rapidly on economic growth of South-West — Olanipekun

Professor Wole Olanipekun, the chairman, board of directors, Ala Resort Limited has expressed his confidence on the positive impact the presence of the investment will have on the economic growth of South-West of Nigeria in general. He revealed this at the ground breaking ceremony of the Akure Airport Aerotropolis development project, held on Tuesday.

Professor Olanipekun revealed that the project is centered around the Akure airport and would serve as its primary driver.

“Its growth and evolution will rest on carefully planned world-class infrastructure that will enable it to develop rapidly, yet organically, into a postmodern Aerotropolis, a multifunctional business hub, a residential…