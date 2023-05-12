Atiku murdered, buried PDP…Nigeria owes him gratitude — Fani-Kayode

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Nigeria owes the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, a debt of gratitude for single-handedly burying the party.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a post via his personal Twitter handle on Friday, saying the former Vice President did what no-one else has managed to do since 1999.

“One thing we can’t take from Atiku Abubakar , the Waziri Adamawa, is the fact that he single-handedly did what no-one else managed to do since 1999: he murdered & buried the PDP & ensured that it can NEVER be resurrected or rise again. For this alone Nigeria owes him a debt of gratitude,” Fani-Kayode said.