Decades after mining ceased, communities in Plateau still suffer environmental impacts

Jos, the Plateau State capital, is known as the Tin City. Nigeria began tin mining there and the nation profited greatly from it. Decades after the mining stopped, indigenous communities in the state are still reeling from the impacts. JUSTICE NWAFOR investigates the impacts of tin mining on indigenous communities in Plateau State in this two-part series. This first part investigates the impacts on farming and farmers. The second part will investigate the impacts on the health of residents.

At the turn of the 20th century, large deposits of tin ore were discovered in Plateau State, north-central Nigeria, and in 1905, large-scale mining operations started there. This created…