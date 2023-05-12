Islamic scholars, experts make case for prophetic medicine practice

MUSLIM scholars and orthodox medical practitioners have called for increased awareness about prophetic medicine and the establishment of centres for its practitioners in Nigeria.

They made the call on Monday at the 2023 edition of the annual Imams Conference, organised by the Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU), an umbrella organisation for all Muslims in the Lekki Peninsula area of Lagos State.

The conference, with the theme ‘Health is Wealth’, which took place at the Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla Multipurpose Hall of the Lekki Central Mosque, Lagos, drew scores of participants from the mainland and other parts of the state.

The Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Sheikh Ridwanullah Jamiu, told…