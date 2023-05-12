Many injured as traders attack Amotekun operatives in Ekiti

No fewer than three operatives of the Ekiti State Security Network popularly called Amotekun corps were attacked and injured by some traders in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Tribune Online gathered that the traders who were mostly Northerners at the popular Atikankan area of the state capital have been asked to relocate from the area to the markets along Agric Olope market in Ado-Ekiti.

It was further learnt that the leadership of Ado Local Government Area, had engaged the services of the Amotekun corps to effect the movement of traders along the road in Oja’ba, Bisi and Atikankan markets.

An eyewitness who spoke with our correspondent revealed that the traders in their large number lay…