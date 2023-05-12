Nigeria needs 1.8 million units for blood transfusion yearly ― Don

Prof. Musa Abidemi Muhibi of the Edo State University, Uzairue, has declared that Nigeria required a minimum of 1.8 million units of blood per year to meet the blood transfusion need of its citizens.

Muhibi, a Professor of Haematology at the university made the declaration while delivering the 7th Inaugural lecture series of the University titled ‘The Cycle in Blood Safety: Being Efficient, Selfish and Effectively Generous’.

Muhibi, who is the Dean of the Faculty of Applied Health Sciences said that the rate of blood donation in Nigeria is low, with only a maximum of 10 per cent of blood donors being voluntary donors.

The majority of blood donations, according to him, come from family…