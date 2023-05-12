Obasanjo, Soludo commiserates with ex-Aviation Minister, Chidoka over mother’s death

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has commiserated with Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka and his family over the demise of his mother, Late Deaconess Nneka Victoria Chidoka (Nee Nzelu) who passed on at the age of 75 years

The funeral service was held at St. Andrews Anglican Church, Obosi.

Consoling the family, Soludo explained that their mother’s death is a loss for all of Anambra, but that they should rejoice because her death is a glorious one.

“We celebrate life today because, according to the testimonies we’ve heard, Mama Victoria lived a victorious and impactful life.

“We honour Chief Osita and all of the children Mama Victoria left behind. They are a…