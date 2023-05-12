Reformed OPC wants security beefed up around Tinubu

The Oodua People’s Congress (Reformed) has urged security agencies to beef up the security network around the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of inauguration on May 29.

The National President of the reformed group, Dare Adesope, made this call on Friday, in a statement made available in Lagos.

He said beefing up security around Tinubu at this last stage of political transition became necessary due to alleged threats by some politicians who are still opposing his victory and swearing-in as Nigerian President on May 29.

Adesope said the security agencies, particularly the Department of State Services(DSS) and Defence House should be at alert and also caution the aggrieved…