Southwest governments, DAWN chart common agenda for regional power, railway development

Stakeholders across the southwest geo-political zone converged recently in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to highlight what the region stands to gain from the Constitution Review Bills on power and railway recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari. They concluded that the new law will accelerate the pace of economic development in the region. HAKEEM GBADAMOSI brings the summary of the event.

Development and economic experts from the southwest region of the country have concluded that the new constitution bills recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, transferring power and railways from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent list, will create a new wave of…