Abass woos Sanwo-Olu, says ‘we need your prayers’

House of Representatives speakership aspirant for the 10th National Assembly, Hon. Tajudeen Abass from, on Saturday, appealed to Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to support his candidature for the post of the exalted seat, declaring that the project as one that would unite Nigerians.

The Kaduna lawmaker made the appeal when he, alongside deputy speakership aspirant, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and 35 members of the Lower Chamber, both newly elected and incumbents from different political parties, namely APC, APGA, PDP, and LP paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

The speakership aspirant also pleaded with the governor to speak to colleague governors…