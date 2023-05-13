Alao, Adepoju bag Institute of Corporate Administration Fellowship Award

The Institute of Corporate Administration (ICAD), an organisation established in 1993, has conferred its Honorary Fellowship Award on the Daughter of Former of Governor of Oyo, Adebayo Alao Akala, Olamide Alao on Saturday.

Alao who is also the Chief Executive Officer, Umera Farms and other fellowship nominees were honoured for their Outstanding Proficiency in Corporate Management and administration at the event which was held on Saturday at the University of Ibadan, Hotel, Ibadan the Oyo state capital.

While the award was also in recognition of Alao’s dedication and commitment to service upwardly mobile and visionary approach to administrative matters, and professionalism in…