Bad leadership, inability to manage diversities bane of African

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has identified the emergence of bad leaders and the inability of Africans to manage their diversities to their advantage as the bane of the continent.

Chief Obasanjo said this while speaking as guest of honour and keynote Speaker at the award Night organised by National Daily Newspaper, tagged: “Celebrating Excellence,” which took place on Friday at Lagos Oriental Hotel, along Lekki- Epe Expressway, where the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Ahmed and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Anambra State governor, Charles Soludo, were among the awardees.

The former president, who spoke on the topic “Attaining peace in Africa,”…