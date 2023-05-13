Bola Udom and her ‘The Psalmist Group’ records success in African Cultural Music

Bola Udom and her musical band, The Psalmist Group, have once again made waves and recorded yet another resounding success in the African cultural music scene.

The group, which is comprised of 32 exceptionally talented members, has travelled extensively and showcased their unique blend of African cultural music to audiences across the globe.

With an impressive repertoire that spans several languages, cultures, and musical genres, The Psalmist Group has delighted audiences and left a lasting impression wherever they go. Their performances are a celebration of African culture and heritage and showcase the richness and diversity of the continent’s musical traditions.

Over the years, Bola…