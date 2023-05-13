Hospitality guru, Bayo Fatusin floats Cafecito in Lagos

Chairman of Safron Hotels, Bayo Fatusin, is at his best again as he launches Cafecito, an upscale tea shop in Ikeja, Lagos.

Fatusin, who also runs the Hotel Classio, explains that the new tea shop will be changing the narrow choice of coffee consumption to a wider one laced with varieties of grills and sandwiches on offer.

He also hinted that in his research, he discovered that coffee consumers are limited to few options in this part of the world and decided to fill the vacuum with Cafecito which offers a lot of assorted coffee flavours.

The tea shop, located at the highbrow Joel Ogunaike, Ikeja GRA, Lagos had since become the choice place for the corporate and socially-heeled for their…