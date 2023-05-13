‘I became handicapped at 12, today at 59, I have no wife, no children’

It started all of a sudden when I was 12 years old and in primary two back then. I became very ill that I couldn’t talk or walk; I couldn’t move or use the right side of my body. Some people said it was a spiritual attack meant for my mother but which fell on me. She had earlier lost three children. I am not happy I ended up this way, having my right hand and leg paralysed. I wasn’t born like this.”

Those were the words of 59-year-old Oludele Oluyinka, a physically challenged man who sells engine oil at the Molete Roundabout area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Oluyinka, who hails from Gbongan in Osun State, told Saturday Tribune that he had been selling engine oil at the Molete roundabout…