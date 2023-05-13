INEC publishes Samuel Anyanwu as PDP governor candidate 

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published names of Sen Samuel Anyanwu and Rt Hon Jones Onyereri as PDP Governor and Deputy Governorship Candidates respectively.

This is contained in a press statement released on Friday and signed by Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu, Director General of New Media, Samuel Anyanwu Campaign Council.

According to the statement, following INEC’s confirmation of his candidature, Anyanwu awaits the timetable of the Commission to commence campaigns.

He said, “The Commission confirmed the candidature of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…