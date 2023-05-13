Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the Ph.D. graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in Houston, Texas. His graduation ceremony would have been another mundane academic ritual to celebrate the crowning accomplishment of a doctoral study, except that Dr. Kassim’s life story and his PhD journey are anything but mundane.

As a third-year doctoral student, for example, he published a well-received book on Boko Haram with Oxford University Press, which was a finalist for the African Studies Association’s Paul Hair Prize. That’s not a usual academic feat for a doctoral student anywhere in the world. It was a testament to his contagious passion…