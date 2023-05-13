Reuters reports against military spurious, shocking ― CDS Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, on Friday, declared that human rights violations allegations levelled against the Nigerian military by the news agency, Reuters, were not only shocking but also spurious.

Irabor said this when he appeared before the National Human Rights Commission investigative panel on rights violations in counter-insurgency operations by the military in the Northeast.

The CDS, who held various posts in the theatre of war in the North-East, including Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole and Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), told the panel that having been involved, there was no time he saw any abortion being carried out on…