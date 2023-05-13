Sex stimulants and hypertension – Tribune Online

I am a hypertensive and diabetic. The drugs I take for them are said to be the cause of my erectile dysfunction (impotence). Due to this, I use sex performance stimulants like Viagra occasionally to enable me to meet my spouse otherwise, no show. Kindly let me know if there is any danger in this.

Habeeb(by SMS)

Generally speaking, sex performance stimulants can be safely taken by patients who have high blood pressure which has been well controlled. However, it will be better if you can see your doctor to review your medications in order to minimize the degree of impotence caused by the drugs.

