Shun divisive tendencies, Senator Yari appeals to

Ahead of the June 13 date of the formal inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, former Zamfara State Governor and Senator-elect, Zamfara West, Abdul Aziz Yari has advised his colleagues to shun tribal and religious sentiments in their choice of presiding officers.

“This is the time to eschew religious, tribal, nepotic tendencies and ethnic sentiments in the choice of the President of the Senate which is first among equals,” he counselled.

The aspirant for the office of Senate President gave the admonition in a statement he personally signed and issued to journalists in Abuja at the weekend.

The former Zamfara State governor who has since rejected the All Progressives Congress…