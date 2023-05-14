185 arrested as NDLEA raid Abuja, Kano drug joints

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 185 suspects with different quantities of illicit substances at Abuja and Kano, respectively.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives raided two notorious drug joints at Zaro bunk in Bama Road, Sabongari and the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium in Kano metropolis.

The operatives, he said, arrested 160 suspects with different quantities of illicit substances during the raids.

“Also, two suspects: Abubakar Sallau, 55, and Nazifi Abdullahi, 25, were arrested on Saturday, May 13 along Kano-Maiduguri Road, with 5,000 pills of…