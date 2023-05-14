Afrobeats represents new era of global diversity —KingMIC

As Afrobeats music continues to get global attention with Nigerians artistes including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido among others taking the world by storm, a budding Nigerian artiste, Michael Oladosu, also known as KingMIC, has expressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of some artistes to make his mark on the music scene.

KingMIC, a songwriter and performer who began his music career in 2018, stated that he is gifted with the unique ability to combine elements of Afrobeats, hip-hop and pop with lyrics that touch on themes of love, relationships and personal growth.

Since his debut, KingMIC has released several singles, including “Bamidele,” Waiting For You,” and “Haaa.” His…