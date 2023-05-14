Ahead of May 29, Plateau residents list expectations from Muftwang

As a new administration takes over the reins of power in Plateau State, residents of the states are waiting for the unfolding of the policy and programmes of the new governor, Caleb Muftwang, writes ISAAC SHOBAYO.

On May 29, the Plateau State governor-elect on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Caleb Muftwang, will commence his tenure as governor of the state. The baton of leadership will change hands from one political party to another for the second time since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

Muftwang’s emergence as the sixth executive governor has opened up another political chapter in the history of Plateau State and placed huge demands on his…