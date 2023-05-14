Alleged forgery: Two civil servants remanded in Niger

Two civil servants in the service of Niger state government have been ordered to be remanded in the prison custodies over allegations of forgery.

The state Police Command in Minna, on Tuesday, dragged the suspects, Mohammed Kudu Yusuf and Aliyu Abdullahi before the Minna Senior Magistrate Court.

They were arraigned on four count charges which bordered on criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, taking gratification in an aspect of official act and forgery.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Aliyu Malami said the four count charges contravened sections 97,314,115 and 364 of the penal code law.

They are both staff of the Ministry of Mining and Niger State Universal Basic…