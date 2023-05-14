The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale has admitted that the exit of renowned scholars portends danger for the policy and global rating of the Institution.

Prof. Adebowale made this known in his speech at a lecture marking the retirement and 70th birthday anniversary of Professor Mutawakilu Tiamiyu of Data and Information Science Department, University of Ibadan at Trenchard Hall at the weekend.

He noted the retirement of renowned scholars from active service would tell on the policy and the ratings of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor added that these are the people that have contributed immensely to the growth of the institution, especially its…