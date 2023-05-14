Kwara South suffering from clear-cut leadership – Kwara Deputy Governor

Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Kayode Alabi, has challenged leaders of thought in the Kwara South Senatorial District on the clear-cut leader that would provide directions for prosperity for the people of the district.

Alabi made the call while speaking at the Kwara South Leaders retreat held at Thomas Adewumi University, Oko, Irepodun Local Government area of the state at the weekend.

According to him “To achieve our goals of creating a prosperous Kwara South, we need a leader that would be providing directions.

“Nothing meaningful can be achieved without a clear-cut leader as a group of people. Everybody is claiming to be a leader in Kwara South, and it can never work like that….