Lagos monarch dies at 87

The Onidimu of Idimu Land in Egbe-Idimu LCDA in Lagos state, Oba Azeez Dada Aluko Olugoke is dead.

The Executive Chairman of Egbe Idimu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Hon. Sanyaolu Olowoopejo in a statement on Sunday announced the death of the monarch.

He was aged 87.

According to the council boss, the monarch died in the early hours after a brief illness.

While commiserating with the royal family and the people of the community.

Olowoopejo described the death of the monarch as a huge loss to the community and the entire state, adding, “the deceased monarch as a peace loving man who is interested in the development of the community.”