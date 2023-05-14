NANS to picket Multi-Choice head office

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), SouthWest Zone, will picket the headquarters office of Multi-Choice Nigeria in Lagos on Monday to protest what they called incessant increment in its DSTV/GoTV subscription charges.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its National Vice President (External Relations), Akinteye Babatunde; National Public Relations Officer, Giwa Yisa and the Southwest Coordinator, Adejuwon Olatunji, said Nigerians, particularly the students and low-income families cannot continue to watch Multi-Choice Nigeria arbitrarily jerking up its subscription charges on various bundles.

They said it is not only that the majority of Nigerians…