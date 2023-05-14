NYSC DG advises Corps members

Brigadier-General Yushau Ahmed, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged Corps members to embrace the Skills Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme during their service.

According to him, the objective of SAED was to ensure that after service, Corps members become employers of labour, as people no longer relied on government for ‘white-collar’ jobs.

