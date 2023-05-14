Photography thrives heavily on customer’s engagement, satisfaction —Elvis Ugo

Elvis Ugo is a professional photographer and videographer who uses his camera to create memories in his community. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he speaks about his work and the impact he is making with it.

Did you study photography and when did you start your photography/videography career?

No. I studied Economics at the University of Port Harcourt. I started when I was in junior secondary school. My cousin, who was a photographer, introduced me to it. One day, he asked me to accompany him to a beach party to assist him to write the names of his customers and to collect money too while he focused on taking the pictures.

Unfortunately, my parents didn’t like the idea because I…