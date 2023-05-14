Security operatives destroy boat carrying stolen oil in Delta

Security operatives have, on Saturday, destroyed a crude oil badge carrying 600 barrels of stolen crude oil in Warri, Delta.

The vessel was intercepted by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL) and handed over to military operatives who carried out the destruction.

TSSNL is a security consultant engaged by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to secure crude oil assets in the Niger Delta.

The barge allegedly used to convey the crude oil to the jetty, was ferried some 20 miles off the coast of Warri where the military was on Saturday.

The military destroyed the barge with thick clouds of black smoke filling the atmosphere in spite of the protestations by journalists…